Portugal To Shelter 243 Afghan Families Amidst Taliban Takeover: Defense Ministry

Portugal is prepared to welcome 243 Afghan citizens and their families, intending to provide shelter amidst the Taliban-induced violence in Afghanistan. The families will include those who worked with the Portuguese forces stationed in the country, PTI reported. The announcement was made by the Portuguese Defence Ministry on August 16, two days after the fundamentalist group annexed the country's capital Kabul.

Defence Minister João Gomes Cravinho on Monday expressed grief over the grim situation in Afghanistan following the exit of the US, NATO, and Allied forces. Mirroring the US declaration of army evacuation from Afghanistan, Portugal also expressed its intention to withdraw the deployed troops on May 1, 2021. Approximately 174 Portuguese personnel were stationed in Afghanistan under the North Atlantic Organisation (NATO) command.

"With this withdrawal, an important and prolonged Portuguese contribution to the fight against terrorism will be concluded," the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence said in a joint statement in April. However, Portugal is committed to contributing to the international community to combat terrorism in all its form, the statement added. The government also acknowledged the considerable progress in Afghanistan in terms of education, women's rights, and political stability and security as a result of foreign presence. The less than 200 troops were a part of the NATO-administered peacekeeping mission deployed in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks carried out by Al Qaeda.

Shocking developments after Taliban occupies Kabul

Afghanistan has been plunged into panic and chaos after the Taliban shot dead several people in the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday. The incident forced-shut arrivals and departures of several key diplomats being airlifted from the war-torn country. Meanwhile, the US witnessing the greatest slip following their exit has now deployed 6000 troops to guard the airport perimeter for safe evacuation. Visuals of the panic-stricken UK, US, India, Canada, and German nationals from the airport surfaced on the internet as they ran hither-tither on the tarmac.

The shooting took place after Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar appealed to Taliban soldiers to 'maintain law and order' and asked the citizens to stay 'calm.' Baradar boasted the "victory" after the Taliban swift took over Kabul almost without any resistance from Afghan Forces. Meanwhile, Ashraf Ghani stepped down as the Afghanistan President after the fall of major provinces. He along with his delegates fled from the country to Tajikistan leaving the former presidents to initiate a "peaceful transition" to the terror group.

With inputs from AP & PTI

