Putin, Merkel Discuss Possible Joint Vaccine Production In Combating The Pandemic

In a phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the possibility of a joint ‘pandemic response cooperation’. According to a statement by the Kremlin, both the prominent leaders discussed ways of battling the pandemic and jointly producing the coronavirus vaccine. Also, they discussed the intra-Ukrainian conflict and measures to implement the Minsk Package of Measures and the agreements reached at the Normandy Format summits.

Phone call with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel: pandemic response cooperation, settlement of the domestic Ukrainian conflict https://t.co/IiGQw2Hj5d — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) January 5, 2021

“The two leaders wished each other Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. They discussed cooperation in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, with an emphasis on opportunities for cooperation in joint vaccine production. They also agreed on further contacts between the two countries’ healthcare ministries and other relevant departments in this regard”. Both the countries have rolled out vaccines to battle the spread of the virus. Germany is using Pfizer and Russia is using its own Sputnik V.

Situation in Russia and Germany

Recently, Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that more than 800,000 people in Russia have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, reported Turkish News Agency Anadolu Agency. He further said that the mass vaccination campaign continues in the country. Russia started with vaccinating people over the age of 60, and as of now, more than 1.5 million vaccines have been delivered to various parts of the country. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that Sputnik V has at least 95 per cent efficacy, adding that Russia has given the world good, safe, and efficient vaccine products. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin will receive the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine soon.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Merkel said that she has agreed with state governors to extend the country’s current lockdown by three weeks until January 31, in order to curb the virus. She further said that the government will also be tightening curbs on social contacts. New restrictions will also be implemented, especially for those living in areas with high infection rates.

