Raisina Dialogue: 'India, EU Share Same Multilateral DNA', Says European Council President

In a key development, President of the European Council Charles Michel while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday referred to the friendship and the partnership between India and the European Union as the 'cornerstone' of the bloc's policy while outlining that New Delhi and Brussels share the 'same multilateralism DNA'.

He went on to say that like-minded countries tend to look out for each other and join forces in what he described as a more interconnected, more competitive and less stable world.

Reiterating Brusells call for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he said, "In many ways, the path of the future world order will be set in the Indo-Pacific region. This region has become a global economic and political centre of gravity, and the EU is closely linked to it, through trade, investment and mobility."

"We have a large stake in its freedom, openness and stability. The EU is about to set out for the first time a comprehensive, strategic approach to your region," he added.

Referring to Brussels and New Delhi as two of the largest democracies, he asserted that the two countries can and should do much more together. Listing out the similarities, he said," We value human rights, equal opportunities, gender equality and the rule of law. We share the same multilateralism DNA." Describing the EU as the result of a patient association of sovereign countries, he said, "We are united by our will to join forces and cooperate, based on commonly agreed rules." He also went on to add that the two countries should maximise the untapped potential of trade and investment.

'India and Europe major producers of vaccine'

He also took the opportunity to talk about the 'pressing challenge' of COVID-19. Talking about the production of vaccines and their delivery to all regions, he, acknowledging India and Europe as major producers, said, "Together through Covax, we support low and middle-income countries in their vaccination efforts." Backing his claim with numbers, he added, Covax has delivered more than 38 million doses to 100 countries across the globe.

Having said that, he bounced back to the need of opening supply chains. "This is why we must make sure that our supply chains remain open and resilient. This includes expanding global manufacturing capacity in the pharmaceutical sector, as well as in developing countries.

'Engaged in securing peace in the Indo-pacific region'

He went on to highlight that the EU is not just an economic partner, but also a security partner in the India-Pacific region. Elaborating on the same, he said, "We are engaged in securing peace in Afghanistan. We call for restoring the democratic process in Myanmar. In Iran, the EU played a key role and we remain a strong defender of the JCPOA."

