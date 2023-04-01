Reports: EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen Could Be The Next NATO Secretary General

According to a diplomatic source cited by a British tabloid, there is speculation that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen may be considered for the role of NATO head as of October this year. The source mentioned that a number of NATO member states have suggested Leyen for the position. However, according to a report from Sputnik, some UK sources have indicated that they would likely veto her appointment due to concerns about her past performance as German Defense Minister.

Jens Stoltenberg, the current Secretary General of NATO, is expected to vacate his position in the fall of 2023. Although his term was scheduled to end in October 2022, it was extended for another year until September 30, 2023, due to the Ukraine crisis. Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen's term as European Commission President is slated to end next year. According to a report by the Foreign Policy journal in February, the process for selecting a successor to the current NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will involve consultations between members of the alliance, with the final decision being based on consensus. However, the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are expected to have significant influence in the selection process.

What does a NATO Secretary General do?

The NATO Secretary General is the chief administrative officer of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a political and military alliance of North American and European countries. The Secretary-General acts as the organisation's spokesperson, leading its operations and guiding its direction.

The Secretary-General is chosen through a process of consultation and consensus among NATO member states. The North Atlantic Council, which is the alliance's principal political decision-making body, takes the lead in the selection process. The council includes the ambassadors of each NATO member state and meets at least once a week. The Secretary-General is appointed for a term of four years, which can be renewed for another term.

Traditionally, the Secretary-General has been European, while the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), who is the highest-ranking military officer in NATO, has been American. However, this is not a formal requirement. The Secretary-General has several important responsibilities. One of their most significant duties is to serve as a mediator between the member states of NATO. The Secretary-General is also responsible for organising and chairing meetings of the North Atlantic Council, and for representing the alliance in meetings with leaders of other countries and international organisations.

In addition to these duties, the Secretary-General oversees the NATO International Staff, which provides administrative and logistical support to the alliance's operations. The Secretary-General is also responsible for coordinating the efforts of the NATO military authorities and ensuring that the alliance's political objectives are translated into effective military action.