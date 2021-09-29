Russia Reports Over 900 Cyber Attacks On E-voting Systems At Duma Elections

More than 900 cyberattacks have been reported during the recent State Duma elections in Russia. The cyberattacks were reportedly made to stop the functioning of the remote electronic voting systems during the State Duma Elections, the lower house of Russia's parliament. according to ANI. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev pointed out the surge in cyberattacks at a meeting on national security in Russia during the elections from September 17 to September 19.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev at a meeting on national security in Russia Far Eastern Federal District stated that during the elections over 900 cyberattacks were detected to disrupt the remote electronic voting system. "During elections on September 17-19 this year, more than 900 complex computer attacks were detected aimed at disrupting the functioning of the remote electronic voting system and introducing malicious software", ANI quoted Patrushev as saying. Patrushev added that the number of cyberattacks on the Far Eastern information resources has doubled over the past year.

Cyberattacks during State Duma Elections

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told reporters that there is a surge in the number of cyberattacks on 'Russia's government information systems and critical digital infrastructure' during the State Duma election, reported TASS. He noted that the cyberattacks on the servers of Central Election Commission(CEC) were detected during voting and alleged that they "emanated from the US", reported TASS. Patrushev pointed out that the US State Department had raised doubts about the fairness of the elections in Russia even before the voting began.

Russian State Duma elections

Russia's ruling party maintained its majority in the parliament, further strengthening President Vladimir Putin's hold on power. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling United Russia party received 49.8 per cent of the vote for the 225 seats allotted to political parties, according to The Associated Press. Another 225 members of State Duma of Russia are elected directly by voters, with United Russia candidates leading in 198 among them.

Inputs from AP, ANI

