Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Norway To Deploy Up To 60 More Troops To NATO Forces In Lithuania

Amid Ukraine - Russia tensions, Norway has decided to deploy up to 60 troops for three months to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence in Lithuania. The development has been confirmed by Norwegian Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen. The Norwegian security personnel will be sent quickly to Lithuania and they will remain in the country for three months, according to ANI. According to Odd Roger Enoksen statement, the deployment of Norwegian security personnel can be extended in Lithuania.

Norwegian Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen in a statement informed that they have decided to contribute to bolstering Allied presence and security in the Baltics in order to showcase solidarity with their allies, as per the ANI report. Enoksen insisted that the force in Lithuania can be strengthened by enhancing the troops presence in the country. Enoksen added that Norway is enhancing its force contribution by sending up to 60 troops with a core one mechanized infantry unit in the NATO Enhanced Forward in Lithuania. Norwegian Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen raised concern over the security situation in Europe and called it 'challenging'.

"Norway is strengthening its force contribution in the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) in Lithuania with up to 60 soldiers with a core of one mechanized infantry unit," Odd Roger Enoksen said in the statement as per ANI.

Defence Minister stresses troops build-up might impact Norway

Odd Roger Enoksen emphasised that the alleged Russian troops' build-up near the Ukraine border and the demands of the US and NATO could impact Norway. He stressed that they are monitoring the situation. The deployment of more Norwegian troops in Lithuania comes as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased due to the Russian troops' build-up near the Ukrainian border. The US and its allies have raised concern over the military build-up near Kyiv's international border. The US and its allies have alleged that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine, however, Russia has refuted the claims to attack Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to the nation said that they have been informed that Russia will attack on February 16. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Russia does not want war in Europe.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP