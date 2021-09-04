Russian CP Leader Gennady Zyuganov Creates Stir With 'Christ Was First Communist' Remark

The head of Russia’s Communist Party has caused a stir by claiming that Jesus Christ was the world’s first communist. According to Moscow Times, Gennady Zyuganov made the remarks in a Thursday interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid, in which he said, “You need to study the Bible. Then you will understand a lot”. Zyuganov, who has been leading Russia’s second-largest parliamentary group since 1995, spoke about the casting out of the moneylenders, the feeding of the masses and healing the poor for free, saying that the revolutionary actions of Jesus tallied with communist values.

Zyuganov said, “Christ was the new era's first Communist. He lifted his voice in support of the impoverished, sick, and hungry, as well as everyone else in distress”.

He added, “Put Jesus' Sermon on the Mount and the Moral Code of the Builder of Communism next to each other, and you will just gasp”.

The party leader also went on to claim that the main slogan of communism - ‘He who does not work shall not eat’ - is written in the Apostle Paul's Second Epistle to the Thessalonians. He said that Jesus would have joined his party if he had been alive. “We need to study the Bible,” Zyuganov concluded.

Just KPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov saying Jesus Christ was "the world's first communist" while wearing his favourite party-branded Nike jacket pic.twitter.com/31lsTMzns6 — Francis Scarr (@francska1) September 2, 2021

The church does not consider Zyuganov’s comments 'appropriate'

As per reports, his comments come as the Communist Party of Russia is seeking to win seats in the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, during the September 17-19 parliamentary elections. It is worth mentioning that such a statement would likely have been unheard of during the Soviet era when the communist government followed a policy of state atheism. However, now, in the post-Soviet years, the government has forged links with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Meanwhile, according to the Morning Star, Zyuganov’s comments have proved controversial and are being drawn from the orthodox church in Moscow. A spokesman reportedly said that the church does not consider it correct and appropriate to compare God incarnate with any political and economic teachings, including communism. He also added that the church opens its doors to supporters of all parties.

(Image: Shutterstock)

