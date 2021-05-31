Ryanair Plane Diverted To Berlin Days After Belarusian Journalist's Arrest

A Ryanair flight from Irish capital Dublin to the Polish city of Krakow was diverted to Berlin on Sunday, marking the second diversion related to the airlines in a week. The diversion, made at 8:00 pm (local time) was blamed on a potential security threat by the German Federal Police, who said that a phone call had raised alarm. While authorities are yet to reveal further details on the emergency landing, two German tabloids- Bild and BZ- have reported the presence of a bomb in the flight.

Emergency landing

According to the state-owned DPA news agency, there were 165 passengers on board when it made an emergency landing at Berlin airport. The plane was met by a group of police vehicles with lights flashing as it parked in a spot away from the main terminal. As soon as they landed, their luggage was taken off the plane and examined with the help of sniffer dogs, in an operation that lasted until 4 am on Monday. All the passengers were then sent on their scheduled journey by a replacement flight.

#MORE German police examine plane in unscheduled stop at Berlin airport https://t.co/clNui8hso0 — dpa news agency (@dpa_intl) May 31, 2021

Sunday's incident comes days after Belarusian authorities dispatched a fighter jet to force another Ryanair flight to divert to Minsk where they arrested a dissident journalist. According to the Minsk National Airport's press service, a Ryanair flight en route from Athens to Vilnius (Lithuania) was forced to make an emergency landing in Minsk, Belarus. According to the Russian news agency, Roman Protasevich, the operator of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the airport. On May 23, the plane was cleared to take off from Minsk and arrived in Vilnius at 18:27 GMT.

It was carrying 171 passengers and was abruptly rerouted to the Belarusian capital shortly before it was about to exit the country’s airspace. However, then Belarusian air traffic controllers notified its pilots of “a potential security threat onboard” and directed the plane to divert to Minsk, the Ireland-based airline said in a statement. Belarusian officials said a MiG-29 fighter jet had been scrambled to escort the airliner to Minsk following a bomb scare, which they later conceded was “false”.

Image: DPA news