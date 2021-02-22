San Marino Approves Sputnik V Vaccine Amid Critical Supply Shortage In Italy

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund on Sunday announced the approval of the Sputnik V vaccine in the Republic of San Marino to inoculate its population against COVID-19. The Russian jab was approved for the mountainous microstate located in northern Italy under the emergency use authorization procedure, making it the 30 countries to give the Sputnik V approval. “San Marino, the oldest state in Europe, has joined 29 other countries around the world where Sputnik V will become one of the key tools in the fight against coronavirus,” CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev stated in an RDIF press release. “The vaccine is widely recognized globally by medical professionals and regulatory authorities thanks to its high efficacy, safety, and affordability,” he added. Sputnik V is one of the top three vaccines, after Pfizer and Moderna, given the approvals by state regulators worldwide.

The country plans to start a vaccination drive for nearly 34,000 citizens after striking a deal with Russia to procure the Sputnik V consignment in days ahead. Earlier, San Marino signed an agreement for vaccines with Italy, but the supply was hampered due to the critical shortage across many European nations. “The fight against coronavirus must not have any geopolitical connotations and must know no borders,” Foreign Minister Luca Beccari said in a statement. “Small European states like San Marino must be able to ensure a uniform vaccination campaign across their territory,” he added. The micro state plans to initiate a mass inoculation campaign in “weeks ahead”, according to the ministry’s statement.

Apart of San Marino, Russian manufactured Sputnik V has been approved in Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran, the Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Gabon.

SputnikV efficacy

According to the results from the clinical trial of Russia's Sputnik V published in the journal The Lancet, the vaccine is confirmed to be 91.6 percent effective against the SARS-CoV-2 infection. The vaccine, according to the clinical research, is manufactured on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors which provides immunity for a longer duration than the vaccines that deploy a similar delivery mechanism for two-shot dosage. Priced at $10 per shot, the Sputnik V vaccine needs a storage temperature of +2+8 C, meaning the vaccine can be stored in a conventional refrigerator without any additional cold-chain infrastructure costs.

