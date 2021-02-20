Second #MeToo wave crashes over France, hits top TV presenter

The second wave of MeToo has engulfed France with the publication of an e-book that made shocking revelations about incest. The book named La Familia Grande by Camille Kouchner was published six weeks ago but its repercussions are still being felt across the French territory. The e-book has sparked a slew of reactions, both online and offline, triggered multiple police investigations and also brought the current laws into question.

Speaking at a TV interview about her book, Kouchner said that she did not expect her book to trigger the massive outburst. She credited its success to the 2018 MeToo movement which has women across the world to shared their suppressed stories and brought into light the scale of the problem. Meanwhile, the book has sold 300,000 copies since its release last month.

One of the most popular television presenters in the country Patrick Poivre d’Avrvor has also been hit. The 73-year-old journalist has been accused of rape, which he blatantly denies. On Thursday, February 18, the prosecutors' office in Nanterre, west of Paris, confirmed that an investigation had been opened for the same.

This comes as a report by the AP revealed that the French government was mulling to set the age of sexual consent at 15 and make it easier to punish long-ago child sexual abuse, amid growing public pressure and a wave of online testimonies about rape and other sexual violence by parents and authority figures. Calling such treatment of children "intolerable," the justice ministry said in a statement that "the government is determined to act quickly to implement the changes that our society expects."

About MeToo Movement

The MeToo movement, with variations of related local or international names, is a social movement against sexual abuse and sexual harassment towards women, where people publicize allegations of sex crimes. Similar to other social justice and empowerment movements based upon breaking silence, the purpose of "Me Too", as initially voiced by Burke as well as those who later adopted the tactic, is to empower women through empathy and solidarity through strength in numbers, especially young and vulnerable women, by visibly demonstrating how many women have survived sexual assault and harassment, especially in the workplace.

