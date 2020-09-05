Serbia, Kosovo Agree To Normalise Economic Tries In US Brokered Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump on Friday, September 4 announced the normalisation of economic ties between Serbia and Kosovo in a Washington brokered peace. While calling the normalisation a "truly historic commitment", Trump said the two countries were able to reach a major breakthrough after years of failed negotiations.

Serbia and Kosovo share a violent history and there have been no formal diplomatic ties between both the nations ever since the latter declared independence from Belgrade in 2008.

"This is a truly historic day — a very, very important day, especially in a beautiful part of the world. I’m pleased to announce a truly historic commitment: Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalisation. Very expect — very important term. I look forward to seeing Serbia and Kosovo prosper as we work together on economic cooperation in the region," Trump said in a statement on Friday.

Read: Leaders Of Kosovo, Serbia At White House For Economic Talks

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti have been talking to Trump administration officials for the past two days in Washington before the US President announced the historic commitment by both the nations on Friday.

It is important to note that Serbia still does not recognise Kosovo as an independent state. However, the announcement gave Trump a major diplomatic win ahead of the crucial November poll.

In addition to the economic commitment, Trump also announced that Serbia has agreed to open a commercial building in Jerusalem and will move its embassy to the disputed Israeli capital in July 2021. Trump further informed that Kosovo and Israel have also agreed to the normalisation of ties and the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Read: Serbia Surprisingly Joins EU In Condemnation Of Belarus Vote

UAE-Israel peace deal

The Trump administration last month brought the United Arab Emirates and Israel together on the same table to sign an agreement to normalise the ties between both the countries.

With the peace deal, UAE became the third Muslim country to normalise relations with Israel after Jordan and Egypt. To move on with the deal, a first-ever commercial flight carrying high-level delegates from Israel arrived in Abu Dhabi on September 1.

Read: Serbian President Defends Probe Against NGOs, Other Critics

Read: Serbian Parliament Convenes After Elections, Amid Protests