At Least 1 Dead, Several Injured As Passenger Train Collides With Crane In Netherlands

In the early hours of Tuesday, a crane and a passenger train collided in the southern Netherlands, causing the train to derail, leaving one dead and several injured. Dutch emergency services confirmed that one person has died and nearly 30 passengers have been injured, many of them seriously, according to AP. Initially, reports had suggested that a freight train had collided with the passenger train leading to injuries, reported UK's Independent.

Emergency response teams were dispatched to the town of Voorschoten, which is situated between Hague and Amsterdam, where the accident occurred.

According to local news agencies, a collision between a passenger train and a crane took place early Tuesday in the southern Netherlands, resulting in derailment and several injuries. Reportedly, a fire broke out in the rear carriage of the train after the collision, and there were around 50 people on board.

The Dutch Railways stated that a passenger train may have collided with a crane on the track, which could have been due to maintenance work. The accident occurred at approximately 3:35 am on Tuesday in the town of Voorschoten, located between Hague and Amsterdam.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, and a rescue operation is currently underway.

According to a statement by local emergency services, their primary focus is on rescuing people affected by the collision. Additionally, three helicopters have been dispatched to the site for rescue operations.

The Netherlands has declared the incident an emergency, and it is estimated that up to 50 people might have sustained injuries. Following the accident, Dutch Railways announced on Twitter that all passenger trains between Leiden city and parts of The Hague have been cancelled.

(This is a developing story)