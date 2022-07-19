Slovakia Aims To Abandon Russian Fuel, Already Looking For An Alternative: PM Eduard Heger

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Eduard Heger, at a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart in Vienna on Monday, stated that Slovakia is aiming to abandon Russian fuel and is already looking for an alternative. Bratislava has been negotiating for several months to find nuclear fuel suppliers for the NPP to replace Rosatom, said Heger, reported Ukrinform.

"If we talk about nuclear energy, then yes, more than half of the energy in Slovakia comes from nuclear power plants. And we are talking about reactors that, until now, were supplied with Russian fuel. But for several months now, we have been negotiating with various other suppliers and want to find an alternative fuel", emphasized Heger.

Russia-Ukraine war: Slovakia wants to abandon Russian fuel

According to Heger, Slovakia has clearly stated that it wants to abandon Russian fossil energy sources "at the same time, in all spheres, be it gas, oil, or nuclear fuel," reported Ukrinform. As reported earlier, the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding the introduction of a full embargo on the import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, and gas from Russia.

Notably, this has come at a time when the European Union has agreed to impose a seventh package of sanctions on Russia for launching its "unjustified" invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The latest sanction brought by the EU will now ban the importation of Russian gold. The seventh sanction brought forward by the members of the European Union intends to improve the implementation and effectiveness of the EU's previous sanctions. This time, there are no bans against Russia's energy sector. Among other things on the list of latest sanctions list include the names of 48 individuals and nine legal entities including, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, the heads of federal subjects of the Russian Federation, and the top management of Sberbank, reported Eurointegration.

Image: AP/ Representative