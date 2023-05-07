Slovakia Prime Minister Eduard Heger Quits; 'It's Best For Citizens'

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Sunday announced that he was quitting as the country's leader and that he had asked President Zuzana Caputova on Saturday to remove him from the mandate to lead the government. Caputova called Heger to the Presidential Palace on Sunday at 3 pm and the two agreed to relieve Heger of his duties, Slovak media is reporting. Heger reportedly explained his decision of stepping down to Caputova, who hadn't previously agreed to accept his proposals on reforms to bring Slovakia out of the government crisis. Heger on Sunday announced that he would submit a letter of resignation to Slovak President, according to the Slovak news portal pravda.sk.

"I will submit my resignation to the president [as prime minister]," Heger said. The president did not accept any of my proposals," stated the prime minister referring to reforms he suggested.

'Considering the political reality': Heger

Heger noted that after "considering the political reality" and "what is best for the citizens", he decided that "Slovakia, traumatised by conflicts, does not deserve the political crisis to continue even for another day". "Therefore, I decided to ask to be relieved of my post and thus leave room for the president to try to lead Slovakia to the elections in a stable and calm manner with the official government," added Heger.

Heger declared that he would do everything to ensure that the handover of the resorts was as smooth as possible. "After my personal meeting with the President this afternoon, we will coordinate all subsequent steps related to the handover of government and communicate to the public as soon as possible so that there is no confusion," he added

In December 2022, the Slovak parliament passed a vote of no confidence in the Cabinet of Ministers against Heger. Following the motion, Heger was instructed to act as acting premier until the formation of a new government. Early parliamentary elections are scheduled in Slovakia in September. According to public opinion polls, the opposition Social Democrats have the greatest chance of winning.

"After the departure of the second minister on Friday, within a few days, I decided not to wait and already yesterday I offered the president other alternatives, which I see as less risky and more stable compared to the appointment of an official government," Heger was quoted as saying by the Slovak outlet, referring to the dismissal of ministers Samuel Vlčan and Rastislav Káčer. As he plans to quit, the Slovak president will have to choose nominees for vacant ministerial posts. Heger noted that people responsible for heading the departments as ministers would be most at risk of being replaced. "Especially the departments that distribute economic and social aid, that implement the laws of the billion-dollar recovery plan or provide aid to struggling neighbours," said Heger. The latter also denied that he would "cover up" the million-dollar subsidy case.