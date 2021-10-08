Slovenia Min Denies Use Of Excessive Police Force During Protests Against COVID Passes

Slovenia's Interior Minister Ales Hojs on October 8 denied the allegations that police used excessive force to curb the anti-government protest carried out for imposing the COVID passes rule. According to The Associated Press, accusations have been made that the police has been using water cannons and tear gas to control the anti-government protests. Hojs stated that the police force did the duty "very well" during the protest.

Slovenia authorities deny using excessive police force

Hojs has stated that the police performed their duty well. He added that an investigation "still" has been started into police actions. Ales Hojs said, "Police did their job very well during Tuesday's intervention," adding that they were "within their jurisdication,'' according to AP. Reportedly, around 25 protesters have been detained and several were injured.

As per the AP report, this is the third time this month that the protests against COVID measures have been carried out in the country. The people have been carrying out protests against the COVID passes that need to be shown for going to work in all the state-run companies. The COVID pass in Slovenia means that people either have to be fully vaccinated or they must have taken the RT-PCR test.

"The director of police has already ordered a commission in accordance with the law, which will investigate the legality and proportionality of all means used by the police in these protests," Hojs said.

According to AP, security personnel used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the mob who were threatening to block roads as the European Union and Western Balkan leaders were arriving for the meeting. The clashes between protesters and security personnel led to chaos on the streets of Ljubljana. Several protesters were detained and many people were injured during the clashes.

Protests in Slovenia

Slovenia Police, on Wednesday, fired tear gas and water cannons to pacify a mob of thousands protesting against the country's anti-coronavirus measures in Ljubljana. According to a report by AP, police took action after around 10,000 protestors tried to block a major highway that connects the north of Ljubljana. Notably, this was the second such protest reported in Slovenia's national capital. The demonstrators, comprising mostly people who are against the use of COVID-19 vaccine passes, reportedly hurled bottles and other objects at the police.

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP