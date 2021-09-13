Spain Deploys Military, Evacuates Around 2,500 People As Wildfire Blazes For Fifth Day

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in six more Andalusian towns and villages as firefighters in Spain worked to contain wildfire blazes that have been burning for the fifth day. According to AP, officials on September 12 evacuated nearly 1,500 residents from the towns of Jubrique, Genalguacil and four other villages. More than 1,000 other people have also been removed from the areas around the resort town of Estepona.

As per reports, Plan Infoca, the Andalusia region’s agency in charge of firefighting efforts, described Sunday as a “key day” for bring the wildfire under control. In a bid to contain the wildfires, Spain has sent a military unit to a Costa del Sol resort. An emergency brigade was also sent to the military base of Morón to join over 3,000 firefighters and 41 water-dropping aircraft battling the blaze.

Firefighter Rafael Fanega informed that the blaze was still “out of control”. While calling for more boots on the ground, Fanega said, “I don’t see enough deployed personnel. Some may see it differently, but that’s how I see it”.

Separately, Alejandro García, deputy operational chief of Plan Infoca, said, “Hot and dry temperatures with strong winds created a perfect storm, turning the blaze into a hungry monster.” He added, “The potency and strength of this wildfire is unusual for the kind of blazes that we are used to seeing in this country.”

Wildfires destroy 7,000 hectares

Images of plumes of smoke emerging from rugged terrain have been released by the firefighting agency. Last week, a 44-year-old firefighter also died while trying to extinguish the blaze. Officials have said that they have evidence suggesting that the blaze was started deliberately. Investigators are now working to uncover more details.

Meanwhile, the blaze has destroyed nearly 7,000 hectares. Andalusia’s regional fire agency said that nearly 365 firefighters are currently tackling the wildfires. They are also being supported by 41 aircraft and 25 vehicles. It is worth mentioning that according to Spain’s Ministry of Ecological Transition, over 75,000 hectares of forest and bush areas in the nation have burned in the first eight months of the year.

