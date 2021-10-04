Spain PM Pedro Sanchez Announces 206 Million Euros Aid For Volcano-hit Island Of La Palma

On Sunday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a 206 million euro (239 million dollars) relief package to fight the effects of the continuous eruption from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma. As per the reports of Xinhua, the aid package, which will boost infrastructure, tourism and water supplies, will be authorised at Tuesday's cabinet meeting and will be passed as swiftly as possible by royal decree.

This significant aid package will be added to the 10.5 million euros (12.18 million dollars) in aid agreed last week for individuals displaced by the eruption. The Prime Minister said that he want to call attention to the public's outstanding response. They need to instil a sense of security among the island's residents as well as potential visitors. As the volcano's eruption approaches its 15th day, Sanchez is making his third trip to the island.

6,000 people have been forced to flee their homes

Around 6,000 people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the eruption. The eruption appears to be continuing, according to Angel Victor Torres, regional president of the Canary Islands, who was with Sanchez at a meeting with local officials in La Palma.

According to Xinhua, Torres said that they don't know for sure where they are but the end doesn't appear to be close, adding that the 80 million cubic metres of lava pushed out by the eruption so far is already twice as much as the last eruption on the island in 1971. In addition to destroying homes and agricultural land, the lava has till now damaged 30 kilometres of road on the island and created roughly 50 hectares of new land as it is flowing into the ocean on the island's southwest shore.

Lava has covered around 1,750 acres or 709 hectares of land area

On Saturday night, the volcano became more active, with over 20 earthquakes measuring up to 3.5 on the Richter Scale recorded, as well as two new fissures on the mountain's flank, according to Xinhua. The new fissures, which are around 15 metres apart, started spewing molten lava on a line parallel to the previous flows that had reached the water. The streaming lava has covered around 1,750 acres or 709 hectares of land area and has destroyed over 1,000 properties, including residences and agricultural buildings.

Image: PTI/ AP