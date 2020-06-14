Spain To Open Its Borders To Countries In EU's Schengen Area On June 21

Authorities in Spain have said that the country would open its borders to 25 countries in the European Union’s Schengen area. However, borders with neighbouring Portugal would open on July 1, as scheduled earlier, international media reported citing Spanish news media outlet. Spain has reported 243,605 cases and 243,605 deaths till now, the latest tally by John Hopkins University reported.

Spain closed its border in March in a bid to stem the spread of novel coronavirus. The European country started easing down border restriction in May. Previously, the Spanish government had said that it would allow foreign visitors inside the country without undergoing self-quarantine for 14 days. However, the rule would not be applied to the Balearic Islands, an archipelago on the east of the mainland, which could start receiving tours from June 15 as a part of the test program.

Face masks compulsory

Meanwhile, the Spanish government had also made wearing face masks a compulsion until the crisis is defeated once and for all. Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa on June 9 reportedly said that the measure would remain in force after the state of emergency ends on June 21 and it will remain in place until the country permanently defeats the virus, which is when an effective treatment or vaccine is available for it.

While the new measure is expected to slightly reduce the social distance measure, the Spanish government reportedly also introduced a fine of up to 100 euros if one is not seen wearing a face mask in public places. As per reports, mask-wearing was initially imposed as a requirement for those using public transport in early May, however, with an increasing number of cases, the rule was later expanded.

Image credits: AP

(With inputs from agencies)