Study Shows 44% People In Greece Are Against Coronavirus Vaccine

As many as 44 per cent people in Greece are expected to skip COVID-19 vaccine, even if it is freely available, a recently published survey revealed. Greek, which has reported over 11,500 cases and 284 fatalities till now has been more successful than the rest of Europe in curbing the spread of the virus. However, the survey which was conducted by Greek firm Metron clearly points out to the general public’s distrust in the vaccine.

The survey which was published in Vima Weekly found that forty-four per cent of the total participants confirmed that they would not take the vaccine even if it made free and duly approved. In addition, it also found that the refusal rate was slightly higher in elderly people as compared to the youth. As per the survey, which was conducted on the participants of 1000, the refusal rate was 56 per cent in people who fell in the age categories of 45-54. However, it was 54 per cent for the age categories of 17-34.

In addition, a total of 17 per cent of people were against the idea of wearing masks in public spaces. As per the greek authorities wearing a face mask is mandatory in public places likes stores and public transport. The government has asserted that the vaccine to treat the deadly virus would not be mandatory, but will be "strongly recommended."

COVID-19 crisis

The number of coronavirus cases globally surpassed 27 million on September 7, the latest figure by John Hopkins University stated. The deadly respiratory infection which emerged in December last year now infected 27,105,151 and killed 883,342 people across the world. However, softening the blow a bit is high rising recovery rate with over 18 million people recovered throughout the world.

The United States of America, which is heading towards Presidential elections has reported a total of 6,276,421 cases and 188,941 deaths. While the Donald Trump-led administration has poured in billions of federal money into the development of COVID-19 vaccines through its Operation Warp Speed, country’s health experts have pointed out that a vaccine might take as long as next spring.

(Image credits: AP)

