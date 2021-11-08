Sweden: 16 Doctors Sign Petition To Stop Pfizer Vaccine Roll Out Over Suspected Fraud

A group of 16 doctors from Sweden along with researchers have signed a petition demanding the suspension of vaccination with Pfizer jabs in the European country due to a suspected fraud with the subcontractor. As per the Sputnik report, earlier this month, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) disclosed that a subcontractor to Pfizer was likely to conduct an extensive research fraud during the crucial phase III study of US drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine in the autumn of 2020.

Additionally, a whistleblower had also indicated that the company falsified the data, misled the patients and even hired inadequately trained vaccinators. The whistleblower, as per the report also revealed that Pfizer was slow to follow up on the reported side effects in the phase III study. The Russian news agency has also stated that the staff performing the quality checks were reportedly overwhelmed by the number of problems that emerged. The BMJ also concluded in November that the trial budded the questions about data integrity and regulatory oversight.

Swedish doctors call reports 'extremely serious'

The group of 16 Swedish doctors considered the reports surrounding Pfizer “extremely serious.” The petition signed and penned by the health experts have stated, “It undermines confidence in Pfizer, which is responsible for testing the vaccine and for the safety of the vaccine currently used by Swedes, including hundreds of thousands of children.” the petitioners have also suggested that the extent of the suspected side effects of Pfizer jabs is “gigantic.”

It said, “The extent of the number of reported suspected side effects of the covid vaccine is also gigantic, for example in Sweden during the ten months that vaccination has taken place 83,744 suspected side effects have been reported, which is more than 10 times more than all side effects reported per year during the most recent years for all drugs and vaccines, a total of about 25,000 substances.”

“The strong suspicion that parts of the clinical trial of Pfizer's vaccine were not performed in a scientifically acceptable manner and where the study results can not be considered reliable, combined with the large extent of reported suspected side effects after vaccination, many of a serious nature, makes us as doctors, researchers and immunologists are deeply concerned,” the petition added.

(IMAGE: PTI)