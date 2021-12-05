Sweden: Desi Man Pays Rs 1,000 For 'Chole Bhature', Immediately Regrets; 'Was A Disaster'

Chole Bhature is amongst the favourite foods of Indians and also for the reason that it is easily available not just in India but overseas as well. However, an Indian man living in Sweden had a bad experience of eating his favourite food as he spent almost Rs 1,000 on Chole Bhature in the European country.

In a Reddit post, a user named @pillsburyboi shared about his bad experience at an Indian restaurant in Sweden. He shared two images of the dish nicely kept on the plate. One bhatura (puri) can be seen with an ounce of chole, with the topping of chopped onions and coriander. Along with the images, the caption read, "Ladies and gentlemen, Here is the Chole Bhature that I was served at an Indian restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden. I miss home." He also stated that he was in an Indian restaurant run by a Bangladeshi family.

The taste of Chole Bhature was a "disaster"

Talking about the taste of the meal, the man said that it was a "disaster," claiming that the bhatura served was sweet, thick, and almost dry and the chole was similar to palak paneer, but with channa instead of paneer. He also said that the chole had a dull flavour to it and was only salt and pepper, with no spices or masalas. The ratio of chole to bhatura was also poor, he further said. In his opinion, the chefs made the bhatura small on purpose, so that he may order more bhatura to finish the chole. The man stated that he spent 160 Swedish Krones, which is around Rs 1,000.

People began flooding the Reddit post with comments. One Reddit user wrote, "You shoud have left your honest feedback to the hotel manager or the chef. Like holy hell this is just cultural appropriation of dish in every way lol." Another person commented, "Bhatura looks like kachori."

'Places for the best Indian food outside India'

Some talked about the places for the best Indian food outside India. One Reddit user stated that in the last 15-20 years, he has experienced Indian cuisine in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the United States, and that he's surely got to have some great Indian food in the United Kingdom. Another Reddit user, who lives in Canada said that there are hundreds of Indian eateries in Canada, and they are everywhere but one thing in common is that they have no idea what authentic chole bhature and Samosas are.

Image: Reddit/@r/india