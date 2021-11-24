Sweden Gets Its First Female PM As Magdalena Andersson Wins Electoral Bid

Swedish Parliament, on Wednesday, approved Magdalena Andersson as the country's first female prime minister. The decision marked a historic feat for the nordic country, which became the first in the region to get a female leader. Soon after her election-wherein, the 52-year-old replaced Stefan Lofven-she got a standing ovation from the sections of the parliament.

"I have been elected Sweden’s first female prime minister and know what it means for girls in our country,” Andersson said in the afteramth of her election.

This is Magdalena Andersson, Sweden's first female prime minister, as of today. She succeeds Stefan Löfven both as prime minister of Sweden and party leader for the Social Democrats. Magdalena Andersson is preceded by 33 men on the prime minister's post. pic.twitter.com/mbKOV9tXBy — Sweden.se (@swedense) November 24, 2021

Lost the parliamentary vote

According to a report by BBC, Andersson had lost the vote in the 349 members strong Riksdag (Sweden's unicameral legislature). On Wednesday, 174 MPs voted against her, 117 MPS supported her bid while 57 abstained. However, under Swedish law, the prime ministerial candidate only requires the majority of parliamentarians not to vote against them- a provision that worked in favour of the socio-democratic leader.

Magdalena Andersson (S) är Sveriges statsminister. pic.twitter.com/RFqpmr3Oug — Socialdemokraterna (@socialdemokrat) November 24, 2021

Image: AP