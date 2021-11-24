Last Updated:

Sweden Gets Its First Female PM As Magdalena Andersson Wins Electoral Bid

Swedish Parliament, on Wednesday, approved Magdalena Andersson as the country's first female prime minister. The decision marked a historic feat for the country

Swedish Parliament, on Wednesday, approved Magdalena Andersson as the country's first female prime minister. The decision marked a historic feat for the nordic country, which became the first in the region to get a female leader. Soon after her election-wherein, the 52-year-old replaced Stefan Lofven-she got a standing ovation from the sections of the parliament. 

"I have been elected Sweden’s first female prime minister and know what it means for girls in our country,” Andersson said in the afteramth of her election. 

Lost the parliamentary vote 

According to a report by BBC, Andersson had lost the vote in the 349 members strong Riksdag (Sweden's unicameral legislature). On Wednesday, 174 MPs voted against her, 117 MPS supported her bid while 57 abstained. However, under Swedish law, the prime ministerial candidate only requires the majority of parliamentarians not to vote against them- a provision that worked in favour of the socio-democratic leader. 

