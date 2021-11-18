Sweden To Introduce Digital COVID Vaccine Certificates From Dec 1 For Public Gatherings

Sweden is all set to introduce a digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate for public gatherings and events with more than 100 people indoors, authorities said on Wednesday, November 17 as reported by news agency the Associated Press (AP). Several European Union countries have taken similar steps in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the continent. Lena Hallengren, Minister of Social Affairs, informed that the certificate will be implemented from December 1. Sweden has consistently stood out among European countries for its hands-off approach to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Amanda Lind, the country's cultural minister, stated that although the vaccination certificate will not be mandatory in the country, people who will not be able to produce it would be subjected to some restrictions. She also stated that it was up to the event organisers to decide on the restrictions, reported the news agency. According to Karin Tegmark Wisell, head of the Swedish Public Health Agency, the introduction is "an important measure in order to avoid burdening the health-care system."

Sweden reported 15,107 COVID-related deaths so far

It is significant to mention here that Sweden did not go into lockdown or close businesses during the pandemic, instead relied on citizens' sense of civic duty to keep infections under control. The authorities in the country have stressed individual responsibility instead of focusing on the government's health measures. Officially, the Scandinavian country has registered 15,107 deaths, with 13 of them confirmed on Wednesday, November 17. According to official statistics, 85.3 per cent of people aged 16 and above have been vaccinated with at least one dose, whereas, 81.7 per cent of people are fully inoculated.

Meanwhile, a group of 16 doctors from Sweden along with researchers have signed a petition demanding the suspension of Pfizer jabs in the European country due to a suspected fraud with the subcontractor. As per a report by Sputnik, earlier this month, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) disclosed that a subcontractor to Pfizer was likely to conduct an extensive research fraud during the crucial phase III study of US drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine in 2020. The group of 16 Swedish doctors considered the reports surrounding Pfizer "extremely serious." The petition signed and penned by the health experts have stated, "It undermines confidence in Pfizer, which is responsible for testing the vaccine and for the safety of the vaccine currently used by Swedes," reported Sputnik.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)