Sweden's Air Force Hails 'new Era'; Deploys First Patriot Missiles By US Manufacturer

Describing it as the “new era”, Swedish Armed Forces announced on Thursday, 18 November that it received major reinforcements and became the most modern in the Nordic region. The Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement, “On Thursday, November 18, a new era began for the Swedish Air Force. This was the day when the advanced, American robot system Patriot was introduced as part of increasing the Swedish defence capability. A system that will now be called air defence system 103 (LvS103) in the Armed Forces.”

As per a report by Sputnik, the $1.35 billion Patriot air defence deal is witnessed the most expensive in the history of the Swedish Armed Forces and further elevating the countries ties with the United States. Reportedly, the system was chosen for its claimed ability to ground Russian Iskander missiles. Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement that the patriot missiles made by American manufacturer Lockheed Martin were handed over to Halmstad Air Defence Regiment during a ceremony accompanied by fanfare and fluttering Swedish and American flags.

The Thursday handover implied that Swedish Air Defence Regiment now has three shutters for two different types of robots, a command post, a combined reconnaissance and fire control radar, a power plant, a repair unit and associated towing vehicles. This maiden unit with fully equipped radars, electronics, and missiles is expected to be ready for battle before the end of the year. Sweden has acquired two types of missiles, anti-aircraft 103A or Patriot Gem T and 103B or PAC-3 MSE against ballistic missiles to the tune of SEK 12 billion ($1.35 billion).

‘It’s a great day' for Swedish Army

Swedish Army Chief Karl Engelbrektson said in a statement, “It is a great day for the Armed Forces and the army. We are given a new capability to be able to fight ballistic missiles and the total effect of air defence systems 103 affects our defence capability in a very concrete way. I can now report to the Minister of Defense that air defence system 103 will have the so-called initial operational capability (IOC) from the turn of the year.”

(IMAGE: forsvarsmakten.se)