Switzerland Detects First Case Of Monkeypox In Canton Of Bern, Says Monitoring Situation

The Switzerland Health Department reported the first case of monkeypox on Saturday, 21 May. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health announced that the first case of monkeypox has been detected in the Canton of Bern. Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health on the website said that they are closely monitoring the situation with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and World Health Organization.

Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health tweeted, "Monkeypox There is currently a higher frequency of orthopoxvirus infections in Europe and North America. A first case was also confirmed in Switzerland (Canton of bern)." The Canton of Bern released a statement on the website confirming the first case of monkeypox. According to the statement, the first case of monkeypox was reported to the cantonal medical service (KAD) of the health, social and integration department of the canton of Bern and the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) on May 20. The affected person in the Canton of Bern contracted the virus abroad. The infected person is in isolation at home and has been receiving outpatient treatment. The Canton of Bern in the statement said that the people who came in contact have been informed through contact tracing. Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health has published an information page on the symptoms, treatment and prevention of monkeypox.

#monkeypox Attualmente si sta registrando una maggiore frequenza di infezioni da orthopoxvirus in Europa e nel Nordamerica. Un primo caso è stato confermato anche in Svizzera (cantone di berna). — BAG – OFSP – UFSP (@BAG_OFSP_UFSP) May 21, 2022

More about Monkeypox

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus. According to United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and tiredness are among the initial symptoms of monkeypox. After fever, a rash might develop, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. The rash progresses through many stages before falling off. Earlier on 21 May, the World Health Organisation said that 92 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been detected in 12 countries. It further said, "28 suspected cases of monkeypox with investigations ongoing, have been reported to WHO." The WHO in the statement said that more cases are likely to be reported as surveillance expands.

Image: AP