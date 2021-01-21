Switzerland Police Dance On African Song And Challenge Irish Cops, Video Goes Viral

A video of Switzerland police officials grooving to the tunes of a popular African song recently went viral. The netizens were left amused by the video as they liked and shared it on social media forums. However, what made the whole charade even more exciting is that it ended in the Swiss cops throwing a challenge at their Irish counterparts and the latter blatantly accepting it.

It all started after law enforcement agents in Switzerland posted on a video of them dancing to African hit Jerusalema, composed by musician Master KG and sung by African gospel vocalist Nomcebo Zikode. The over four-minute video shared on their official handle on Facebook gained more than 8 million views and the numbers are still rising. The video features field agents in riot gears to those in the control room, all performing coordinated dance moves.

Jerusalema dance challenge

As the clip went viral, Frankie Beats, an Irish radio DJ based in Portugal, shared the video and asked the Gardaí, the national police of Ireland, if they were up to the Jerusalema dance challenge. Things took an eventful turn after Swiss Federal Police’s official Twitter account replied to the tweet saying they are “looking forward to the performance of the @gardainfo!”. But they upped the ante, adding: “Even though the Flag of Switzerland product of the @ZugerPolizei can hardly be topped in terms of #precision, #discipline and #perfectionism”, with a wink emoji.

Read: Cops Probe Fraud Calls Demanding Pune Metro Works Information

Read: Has Cheteshwar Pujara Been Injured? Indian Fans Fear After Batsman Cops Many Blows: WATCH

Police officers in Switzerland @fedpolCH decided to do something special for its people in these dark times. Just amazing! @gardainfo? Will you accept the challenge if enough people retweet this? #Garda #Ireland #Police #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/n32XWzwO5j — Frankie Beats - KISSFM (@itsbeats) January 15, 2021

We are looking forward to the performance of the @gardainfo ! Even though the 🇨🇭 product of the @ZugerPolizei can hardly be topped in terms of #precision, #discipline an #perfectionism😉. — fedpol (@fedpolCH) January 15, 2021

Going along the flow, Ireland’s Department of Justice got involved, tagging the Gardaí to accept the challenge and make Ireland proud. Finally, the Irish force replied on the tweet and accepted the challenge. "We are very happy to accept. We better get practising on our Riverdance routines," the Irish police quipped. As they have not officially posted a video yet, Twitteratis have left no opportunity to send them luck.

Read: Runaway Girl From UP Reunited With Family By Maharashtra Cops

Read: In Munawar Faruqui Case, Allahabad Police Reach Indore To Take Him To UP, Produce Warrant