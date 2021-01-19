In Munawar Faruqui case, Allahabad police reach Indore to take him to UP, produce warrant

As comedian Munawar Faruqui spent over two weeks in jail for alleged derogatory portrayal of Hindu deities on his show, a police team from Uttar Pradesh landed in Indore to take him to Allahabad. The police team’s action was in response to a similar case that landed him in trouble recently, that had been filed in Allahabad in April. The Allahahad police team presented the production warrant to the Indore magisterial court, to seek permission to take him with them.

READ: Comedian Faruqui, In Jail For 2 Weeks, Moves HC For Bail

Munawar Faruqui case update

As per a report on PTI, the UP police team reached Indore jail where Faruqui has been lodged and presented to the authorities the production warrant issued by the additional chief judicial magistrate in Allahabad on January 6. Police Inspector Dhakeshwar Singh of Allahabad Crime Branch informed that this was in the case registered n April last year by a local advocate against Faruqui for allegedly mocking and insulting Hindu deities in his social media videos.

The officer stated that a First nformation Report had been registered in George Town police station under sections 153 A and 295 A of the Indian Penal Code for committing offences affecting communal harmony and hurting religious sentiments. It also included various sections of the Information Technology Act.

The Allahabad police team had approached the Allahabad court upon hearing the news of his arrest by Indore police and obtained teh production warrant and presented this to the jail authortiees in Indore.

READ: Raj Babbar And Jaya Prada Grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Comedian-host Shares A Glimpse

This was after a media advisor of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted that a police team had departed for Indore to bring to UP a’fake comedian for insulting mother Sita.'

Upon hearing the news of the warrant by UP police, Faruqui's counsel Anshuman Srivastava approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court for an expeditious hearing of the comedian’s bail plea.

"We are awaiting the high court's order on our application for early hearing of the plea, he said.

Munawar Faruqui had been arrested on January 1 for his alleged comments on Hindu deities on his show. His judical custody had been extended till January 27 after the magistrate's court as well as the sessions court had rejected his bail plea.

(With PTI inputs)

READ: TMKOC's Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Meets Comedian Zakir Khan For A Fun Interview; Watch

READ: Comedian & Daily Show Host Trevor Noah Buys New Bel-Air Mansion, Pays King's Ransom For It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.