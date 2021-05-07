Switzerland Sends 100s Of Lifesaving Medical Aid To India Amid COVID Second Wave

Amid India grappling with the deadly spread of COVID-19 infections, Switzerland amongst several other countries has come forward to lend its medical support to the subcontinent. As India continues to counter the mounting crisis posed by record rise is the second wave of the contagions of COVID-19 virus, on Friday, the Swiss delegate at Consulate had confirmed to stand united with India during these trying times and to provide all possible assistance as soon as possible.

Swiss Ambassador to India, Dr Ralf Heckner said,

"Switzerland stands with India in its hour of need. At this point, our objective is to get all possible assistance to India that we can as quickly as possible. What we are witnessing today is international solidarity at its best. It is impressive to see how many countries and private businesses are stepping up to the plate."

Earlier in the day, India was in receipt of a consignment delivered by Switzerland. They have sent 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators and other medical supplies from Switzerland as the country is witnessing a record-breaking COVID-19 rise consecutively since April.

Ministry of External Affairs, official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi acknowledged the gesture and paid his gratitude via official Twitter handle. He also mentioned "close and longstanding friendship" between the two nations.

🇮🇳🇨🇭

Taking forward our close, broad and longstanding friendship. Grateful to Switzerland for consignment of 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators and other medical supplies that arrived early this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKFmYbCvsV — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 6, 2021

Nations solidarity to India's COVID-19 crisis

Exponential hike in COVID-19 infections across India since the inception of the second wave has evidently overburdened Indian production sectors, the medical infrastructure, and thousands of frontline medical staff in the country. While COVID-19 management and curbs have been harder for India to attain, solidarity has been an outpouring from numerous countries. Amid ascending COVID-19 figures in India, media reports, and gutting images of collapsing medical infrastructure, several countries have been outpouring solidarity with India's ordeals. Previously, Israel, Netherlands, Romania on behalf of the European Union, United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, Bhutan amongst few others have come forward in providing assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, and vaccines against the destructive COVID-19 second-wave.

This inflow of medical oxygen from overseas would meet oxygen requisites across states which are currently facing grave shortages. In the recent past, COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the virus due to a dearth of medical oxygen supply at hospitals.