After nearly all major Italian cities were put on red heat alert, an intense tornado ripped Italy’s Milan leaving the city in complete shambles. While authorities managed to rescue hundreds after the massive tornado, casualties are still feared in the densely populated city. Meanwhile, the northern parts of the European nation suffered the wrath of mother nature as ball-sized hails injured over 100 people. The terrifying video of the tornado started circulating online and showcased the devastation it caused.

“Around 11 am today, a tornado hit the area to the east northeast of Milan in Italy. The weather in Europe is going bonkers,” a Twitter user wrote. The video showed roofs being ripped off in the strong winds as Italy's streets were filled with damaged trees and building debris. While the exact amount of damage it caused remained unclear, the city’s firefighters have received more than 110 calls from the residents.

The tornado hit Milan just days after the country recorded extreme temperatures of 47°C. The heatwaves led to many tourists and locals sheltering themselves indoors.

Ball-sized hails strike Northern Italy

At least 110 people were injured after massive ball-sized hail rained down in northern Italy on Wednesday. According to regional president Luca Zaia, the streets of Veneto suffered the most from the hail storm, CNN reported. As per the report, emergency services responded to over 500 calls for help after several properties got damaged in the region.

Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter and shared the size of the hails that were pelted in the regions. Some of them even compared the mammoth to a penny. “The wave of bad weather, after having impacted our mountain regions, has now also hit the plains, causing injury to some people,” Zaia said. The Italian official also noted that most of the injuries were caused either by broken glasses or by people slipping on the hailstones.

