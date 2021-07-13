This Idyllic Italy Village Will Pay Prospective Residents 24.5 Lakhs To Relocate; Read Why

Some of the Italian villages have been reportedly offering money to new prospective residents who are willing to move into them. The southern region of Calabria will give away a stipend of up to €28,000 (Rs 24.5 lakh) for three years to the people who are willing to relocate to these villages. The villages reportedly have a population of 2,000 people or less following a population decline and are located both by the ocean and in the mountains, reported CNN.

Italian village pays residents to move in

In order to shift to these villages, the person should not only relocate there but also open a small business while living there. The project is called “Active residency income." The mayor of Altomonte Gianpietro Coppola explained to CNN that the plan has been created to help rebrand southern Italy version of remote working and revitalising communities. Those who are not aged above 40 can submit a successful application to relocate within 90 days, reported CNN. They would receive funding from €800-€1,000 a month for two to three years, or one-time funding to help launch a new business or activity-including a bed and breakfast, a restaurant, a bar, a rural farm or a store.

Gianluca Gallo, a regional councillor told CNN that the monthly income could be in the range of €1,000-€800 for two to three years. Gallo added that they are "honing" the details about the exact monthly amount and duration of funds. Gallo further said that they are yet to decide on whether to include larger villages with up to 3,000 residents. The plan has been made to get residents into these towns due to the fears that the communities will die out entirely in just a few years, as 75 per cent of Calabria’s 320 towns consists of fewer than 5,000 residents, reported CNN. The towns involved in the plan to get people moving in are Aieta, Albidonia, Bova, Caccuri, Civita, Samo and Precacore, Sant’Agata del Bianco, San Donato di Ninea and Santa Severina.

IMAGE: Unsplash