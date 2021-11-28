Thousands March Streets Of Rome And Munich To Protest Against Male Violence Towards Women

On Saturday, November 27, thousands of women took to the streets in Italy to protest against male violence against women. In Munich and Rome, large masses of protestors were seen holding posters that read, "Be free from violence" and "Love has no bruises," according to a report by Daily Mail. The massive protest was organised by 'Non una di meno' (Not one more) feminist organisation which drew thousands of sympathisers in the Italian capital.

Flares were set off in both cities, and marchers were encouraged by drummers and music. 'Violence is structural, the base is cultural, the problem is patriarchal,' read one of the placards in the protest. According to UN data, 736 million women across the globe, nearly one in every three, have been victims of intimate partner abuse, non-partner sexual assault, or both at some point in their lives.

Siamo il grido altissimo e feroce di tutte quelle delle donne che più non hanno voce #nonunadimeno pic.twitter.com/3cIPkGTWmd — Yara (@y_nardi) November 27, 2021

The marches were organised to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. After being made official by the United Nations in 1999, the day is commemorated every year on November 25. Last week, a number of European countries witnessed protests from women against male violence. The women protesters also took to the street in Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

'A woman's place in the revolution' was written on one of the signboards in Munich, Germany, while another read, 'Stop violence against women.' A property belonging to the far-right nationalist group Sudetia was also vandalised with paint, with the words 'Nazis and sexists!' scrawled on the wall, reported the outlet. Meanwhile, hundreds of women also marched through London's streets, protesting rape and male aggression against women.

Protest in France

On November 20, thousands of demonstrators marched through the city of Paris and other French cities demanding that the government take more steps to prevent violence against women, according to a report by The Associated Press (AP). The protests came amid mounting public outrage in France over women killed by their spouses, as well as a growing number of French women speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse. Protesters marched in front of a giant banner that said "stop sexist and sexual assault" in Paris.

Image: Twitter/@obiezioneres/@nonunadimeno