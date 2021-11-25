UN Chief Guterres Says ‘violence Against Women Is Not Inevitable', Urges For Policy Change

During a virtual event commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls on Wednesday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged for policy changes to end violence against women and girls. As per a UN report, the UN chief has said that “violence against women is not inevitable,” adding that with correct policies and initiatives, appropriate results can be obtained.

Guterres went on to say that long-term initiatives are required to address and tackle the core causes of violence against women and girls. Also, strategies are needed for promoting strong and independent women's rights movements. According to the UN report, the United Nations has created an approach with the cooperation of the European Union in establishing the Spotlight Initiative.

Furthermore, since last year, amid the restrictions during the pandemic, UN's partner nations saw a rise of 22% in prosecuting criminals. Further, nearly 84 laws and regulations were introduced or revised to fight against violence and provide safety to women along with over 650,000 women and girls receiving gender-based violence (GBV) services.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Change is possible. Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that together, we can eliminate violence against women and girls by 2030," as per the UN report.

'Conflict, climate-related natural disasters, food insecurity are exacerbating violence against women”

In addition to this, during the virtual event, UN Women chief Sima Bahous has described violence against women as “a global crisis”. As per UN Women, almost 70% of women have encountered GBV in a crisis situation. Bahous said, “In all of our own neighbourhoods, there are women and girls living in danger. Around the world, conflict, climate-related natural disasters, food insecurity and human rights violations are exacerbating violence against women.”

Bahous further added that these forms of abuse frequently go unreported or suppressed by stigma, humiliation, fear of the offenders, as well as distrust of a legal system that does not function for women. According to the United Nations, 137 women are slain or murdered every day by family members.

❌ Because women are most likely to be murdered in their own home.



❌ Because every day, 137 women are killed by a member of their family worldwide.



👉This #16Days, find your cause, #Give25forUNTF25. https://t.co/BSkSERxsxe pic.twitter.com/VyMj0ImTbq — UN Women 🧡 (@UN_Women) November 24, 2021

Sima Bahous also revealed that during the COVID-19 lockdowns, several domestic violence cases have gone hidden. She noted that a significant number of complaints of violence against women and girls (VAWG) were received through helpline numbers from all around the world.

In spite of this, Bahous has expressed optimism and stated that fresh opportunities are emerging. The Generation Equality Forum created the Action Coalition on Gender-based Violence last summer as part of a $40 billion commitment to the world's women and girls. Its goal is to generate joint action, motivate investment, and produce meaningful outcomes.

(Image: AP)