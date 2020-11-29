Thousands Rally Against Abortion Ban In Poland On Women's Vote Anniversary

Polish police on Saturday, November 28 tried to block protests in Warsaw and other cities taking place over a constitutional ruling that banned abortion of fetuses even with congenital defects and with no chance of surviving. Protesters, who claim to be advocating for women's rights, defied the ban on large gatherings imposed due to COVID-19 concerns as they took to the streets across the country demanding government chance. Police used force to disperse demonstrators in several areas in Warsaw, but of no avail, as they continuously moved their protests.

Read: Women-led Protests Against Police Violence Planned In Poland

The protests coincided with the 102 anniversary of Polish women gaining voting rights in the country. Protesters at one site renamed a road sign celebrating national independence hero Roman Dmowski to "Women’s Rights Roundabout". According to the Associated Press, one of the demonstrators climbed up a ladder and hanged the new sign over the old one reading "Roman Dmowski Roundabout". Police allegedly used tear gas against opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, who had been preventing peacefully protesting women from being forcefully removed at one of the protest sites.

Read: Poland Protests Leader: Abortion Court Ruling Must Be Waived

The ruling

Poland Constitutional Tribunal, the country's highest court, on October 22 ruled that the existing law allowing women to abort congenital fetuses was unconstitutional, sparking an outcry among the pro-choice activists. Protests have been taking place ever since, with demands ranging from withdrawal of the controversial order to overthrow of the ruling government and to end police violence.

Read: Hungary, Poland Vow To Veto Mechanism Of EU's €1.8 Trillion Seven-year Budget

The court order was triggered after lawmakers from the ruling Law and Justice party mounted a legal challenge against the existing law that allowed abortion of malformed fetuses, citing discrimination against unborn babies. The court, which has a majority of judges nominated by the nationalist party, ruled in favour and called the existing law unconstitutional. One should note that Poland already had one of the strictest abortion laws, which was negotiated in 1993 between the government and the Catholic Church at a time when the Vatican had a Polish Pope.

Read: European Union's Long-term Budget Blocked By Hungary, Poland Over Rule-of-law Clause

(Image Credit: AP)

