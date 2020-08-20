Italy: Train With No Driver Derails After Leaving Station, 3 People Injured

On August 19, a train derailed after it left a northern Italian station as its driver and conductor stepped off for a break. According to the railways department, the train had travelled for about seven kilometres in the northern part of Milan with just one passenger on board. Destructive images of carriage leaning on its side have been uploaded on social media.

Three people injured as train derails in Italy

Reports suggest that prosecutors have launched an investigation after regional railway Trenord said that the train left Paderno station without any staff on board and the reason for the same are yet to be discovered. Three people suffered minor injuries as a result of this accident. Trenord said that it was the safety system that routed the train to a section of unused track at the Carnate-Usmate station.

“The crew had gone for a break, when the convoy left Paderno station with no staff on board, travelling for almost 10 kilometers without a driver.

The infrastructure security systems immediately went into operation and routed the train to a siding of Carnate station.“ pic.twitter.com/fK0lrWOPzA — Chris Ogilvie (@Ogilvie_CJ) August 19, 2020

Earlier this week, a similar incident took place in Scotland where three people were killed when a train was derailed. Aerial footage of the scene of a train derailment in northeast Scotland revealed the full extent of the incident, with one carriage seen lying on its side in woodland near the track. The British Transport Police force said officers were called at 9:43am at the railway line near Stonehaven, about 100 miles northeast of Edinburgh, where a train had derailed. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Scottish lawmakers initial reports suggested there were “serious injuries.”

