Travelling To Europe Amid Omicron? See Latest Guidelines For Germany, France, Spain & More

As the highly mutated Omicron variant continues to spread worldwide, several European Union countries reinstated the border controls and restrictions in view of the rising fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, also as Europe turned epicentre of the virus. The bloc introduced new COVID-19 emergency measures with respect to travel, and to ease traversing the borders of several European countries travel one must carry an approved digital COVID certificate should either be fully vaccinated, have a negative diagnosis for the virus, or must have recovered from an infection.

EU largely has a traffic light system mechanism that adapts to the changing epidemiological situation worldwide. The system operates in three colours — red, orange, and green that denotes high, medium, and low-risk regions across the bloc. Every two weeks EU Member States review and, where appropriate, update the list of non-EU countries from which non-essential travellers should be allowed. As of December 6, the list is as follows:

Argentina Australia Bahrain Canada Chile China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity) Colombia Indonesia Kuwait New Zealand Peru Qatar Rwanda Saudi Arabia South Korea United Arab Emirates Uruguay

Meanwhile, in response to the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', EU countries decided to adopt an urgent, temporary restriction on all travel into the EU from the following countries:

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Rules for Germany

Travellers entering Germany from non-high-risk nations are required to produce a negative test for COVID-19, proof of vaccination, or medical documents that prove recovery from COVID-19. Although the WHO has recently updated about Omicron’s reinfection aspect, this advisory is subject to change and the official government website must be visited for the newest updates. Travellers entering Germany from high-risk and dangerous countries where the Omicron variant has spread, are required to adhere to additional criteria including a quarantine for 10 days but can stop self-isolation if a negative COVID-19 report is produced on the day 5th.

Countries in South Africa, Zimbabwe have been designated as the virus variant areas and only German citizens and persons with German residency permits are allowed to enter, according to the reports. Other than that, the United Kingdom and parts of Ireland, Greece, much of Austria, Croatia, and Ukraine are considered high-risk nations. If one is entering Germany with a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report and non-vaccinated status, they must note that unvaccinated people are barred countrywide from entering most non-essential businesses, including bars, cafes, and restaurants.

Rules for France

Proof of vaccination, recovery, or a recent negative test result is mandatory while travelling to France. Everyone is required to fill an entry form undertaking that they don't have any COVID-19 symptoms and are not ill. In view of the Omicron spread, effective December 4, all fully vaccinated tourists, or non-EU arrivals are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours, reports have confirmed. Travellers that are non-vaccinated and are arriving in France from green list countries must present a negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from COVID-19.

The green list nations are all EU states, Andorra, Canada, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland. Updates must be regularly checked as this information is subject to change as countries worldwide discover more cases. France has put Brazil, Cuba, Mozambique, South Africa, Pakistan, and Russia as ‘red list’ countries but those entering ion important emergency purposes must mandatorily isolate and quarantine for 10 days. Travellers that are non vaccinated might face hassle as COVID-19 tests are not free in France, according to DW.

Rules for Italy

A COVID-19 state of emergency is in place in Italy until December as the European country is battling an upsurge of the COVID-19 cases. Those arriving from EU or Schengen areas must carry a passenger locator form, proof of either full vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or a negative PCR or antigenic test taken in the last 48 hours. Inside Italy, regions are divided basis the risk of the COVID-19 spread into white, yellow, orange, and red. All regions except Friuli Venezia Giulia fall under the low-risk white category where travellers can freely move, Friuli Venezia Giulia in the north is classified as yellow. Visits in the risk zones to restaurants and bars, sporting events, museums, theatres, swimming pools, gyms, spas, festivals, fairs, and amusement parks are allowed only for the fully vaccinated, as per a DW report.

Rules for Spain

Since late October, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Spain, especially in northern Spain. Travellers are required to fill in a health form ahead of entering Spain. When entering from an EU country, it is to be noted that Spain considers most European nations including Germany, Sweden, and France as high-risk areas of infection. All travellers must produce a certificate of full vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19, or negative PCR or antigen test. Spain closed borders to unvaccinated arrivals from the UK effective December.

Rules in Greece

Only European Union and Schengen Area countries citizens can visit Greece for tourism purposes with proof of vaccination, a negative test result, or recovery from COVID-19. Other countries are barred from entering for tourism except for important purposes only. The authorities will check a digital passenger locator form filled in before arrival which generates a QR-code that will be inspected at the border. A penalty will be slapped for entering Greece without the QR code. People who have received the second COVID-19 vaccine shot at least 14 days ago can enter, not prior though.

Rules to enter Austria

A lockdown is in place until December 12 in Austria for all citizens, including those vaccinated. No touristic purposes travel is possible currently. European Union citizens can enter as an exemption by producing proof of full vaccination, past infection or a PCR test. All travel from South Africa, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, and Suriname is prohibited. All tourist facilities such as hotels, resorts etc are closed.

Rules for Croatia

This European country is considered a high-risk area by Germany but allows EU countries and the Schengen zone travellers with an EU Digital COVID Certificate, a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result, the certificate as proof of two doses of EU-endorsed vaccine received, or COVID-19 medical documents, and having at least one shot of the vaccine. All kids under the age of twelve are allowed to enter without any rules. DW reports that travellers in Croatia are asked to provide the contact details and where they will be staying to the concerned authorities. 14-day quarantine is required for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Hong Kong. Third countries citizens can enter only for important purposes, exceptionally.