'Truly Uplifting': French Govt's COVID Vaccine Promotion Video Wins Internet, Watch Clip

In order to encourage its citizens to go for vaccination against COVID-19, the French government has launched an ad campaign hoping it to be successful. The creative video shared by French Health Ministry inspires people to get vaccinated, which in turn would allow them to return to the lives they had before the pandemic. The hopeful message shared through the video has struck a chord with netizens who could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip.

French Health Ministry vaccination ad campaign

Olivier Veran, Minister of Solidarity and Health in France has shared the video on Twitter. The video gives out a message of getting vaccinated against the deadly virus without any fear and hesitation. The video also shows the after-effects of vaccination i.e the freedom that the people will experience after getting jabbed. The video starts with people getting vaccinated happily and there seems a sense of joy among them after receiving the shot. The people after getting vaccinated would be able to return to their normal lives which includes visiting public places. The campaign video features public places such as offices, colleges, theatres, stadiums all opening up after the people get vaccinated.

À chaque vaccination c’est la vie qui reprend. Faisons nous tous vacciner maintenant. pic.twitter.com/pd5n1dWPGE — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) June 9, 2021

The clip, shared on Twitter, has garnered 1.2 million views, with users appreciating the ministry's creative efforts in promoting vaccination. Although the video is in French, but it has touched the hearts of people on the internet. The caption alongside the video in French when loosely translated to English says, "With each vaccination, life begins again. Let's all get vaccinated now." People impressed by the creativity shared the video on their social media account and some of them even took to the comments section to laud the effort of the French government. One user commented, "Now that's how to do ads." Another user commented, "Truly uplifting". Third user commented, "Super clip".

Super clip 👌🏼 — maxgau (@maxgau1) June 11, 2021

This French vaccination ad is so good pic.twitter.com/LVowEIW8lQ — Ben Brittain (@BenABrittain) June 9, 2021

Now that's how to do ads. — AnthonyJ (@AnthonyJohnG) June 9, 2021

Truly uplifting 👍 — pucchchi (@PinguSinatra) June 10, 2021

IMAGE: olivierveran/Twitter