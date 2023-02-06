Tsunami Alert In Italy As 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Wreaks Havoc In Turkey And Syria

After an earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes wreaked havoc in parts of Turkey and Syria, authorities in Italy issued a warning about potential tsunami risk in the Italian coastal areas. On Monday, the Italian Department of Civil Protection issued a statement and warned the citizens residing near the coastal areas to move to higher areas and wait for more information. The warnings from the Italian officials came after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted southeast Turkey and Syria, which led to the death of over 200 people in the region.

“Based on the data processed by the Ingv Tsunami Alert Center (CAT), the Civil Protection Department has issued an alert for possible tsunami waves arriving on the Italian coast following the earthquake of magnitude 7.9 with its epicentre between Turkey and Syria at 02.17,” the statement read. The department urged the residents of the coastal areas to move to a higher nearby area and follow the guidelines prescribed by the authorities. “It is recommended to move away from the coastal areas, to reach the higher nearby area and to follow the indications of the local authorities,” the Italian Department of the Civil and Protection asserted in the Monday statement. The Department also took to Twitter to express the same concerns.

🔴 ALLERTA POSSIBILE #MAREMOTO SULLE COSTE ITALIANE in seguito all'evento sismico in #Turchia. Si raccomanda di allontanarsi dalla costa e di seguire le indicazioni delle autorità locali

Over 200 people died in the devastating earthquake

At least 207 people died in the devastating earthquake that rattled the two countries on Monday morning. The Syrian Health Ministry stated that at least 111 people lost their lives across Aleppo, Hama and Lattakia, The Guardian reported. Meanwhile, the Turkish authorities have also declared a nationwide emergency alert. After the news of the earthquake broke out, US President Joe Biden directed USAID and other federal agencies to assess the situation in the two middle eastern countries.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also took to Twitter to express his profound concern for the victims of the tragic incident. “The U.S. is profoundly concerned by today’s destructive earthquake in Turkiye & Syria. I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any & all needed assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye,” Sullivan wrote on Twitter. As per the local media reports, the tremors of the earthquake were felt as far away as Cairo. The last time Turkey was rattled by such a devastating earthquake was in the year 1999 when around 18,000 people lost their lives in the northwest region of the middle eastern country.