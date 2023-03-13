Two Climate Activists In Scotland To Face Trial For Vandalising ‘Braveheart’ Monument

Two climate activists in Scotland are all set to face trials after they allegedly vandalised Scotland’s “Braveheart” monument. According to The New York Post, the two activists vandalised the display case which was holding the Scottish national hero William Wallace’s broadsword. The activists facing charges were 29-year-old Alexander Cloudley and 21-year-old Katrielle Chan. As per the reports by the US news outlet, both activists are from Glasgow and pleaded not guilty last week.

The incident took place on March 2 when they entered the National Wallace Monument and “willfully or recklessly destroyed or damaged property belonging to another”. On the same day, the video of the whole ordeal was shared by an Instagram account called “@thisisrigged”. In the video, the activists can be seen rapidly striking the glass display cabinet which was carrying the historic mallet. "We demand the Scottish Government vocally oppose all new fossil fuel projects in Scotland and create a clear transition plan for oil workers. We call out to anyone living in Scotland to join the campaign, to help create a fair and just Scotland. A Scotland where people’s lives are valued over corporate profits and no Scot is left behind," the post reads. According to the local news outlet, The Scotsman, the activists then went on to spray paint the case with the name of the protest group “This is rigged”.

The crown court seek to ban them from entering the Scottish city

According to the New York Post, the Scottish crown court did not oppose the bail petition of the activist, however, they are seeking to ban them from entering the city of Stirling, where the Wallace artifact is located. “The police say the accused believe they were raising awareness of climate change and that their actions were necessary for the cause,” prosecutor Eilidh Smith said. On March 2, the two activists were arrested on site. However, the Scotland Police asserted that “inquiries related to the case are still ongoing”. William Wallace is one of Scotland’s greatest national heroes and the main inspiration for Scottish resistance to the English King Edward I. The national hero served as the guardian of the Kingdom of Scotland during the initial years of the Scottish struggle to free the country from English rule.