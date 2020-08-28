'Two Laughing Boys' Painting By Dutch Artist Stolen From A Museum In Netherlands

The painting named, “Two Laughing Boys” by Dutch artist Frans Hals has been stolen for the third time from a museum in the Netherlands, says the police. Reports suggest that the masterpiece was stolen during a burglary at the Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden museum in Leerdam on August 26. The painting has been previously stolen from the same museum in the years 2011 and 1988.

The painting features two boys who are laughing and one of them holding a mug of beer. Dutch police reportedly said that the alarm went off around 3:30am and all the officers rushed into the town where the museum is located. He added that after they were given access to the building by the manager, the officers found out that the black door had been forced and a painting had been stolen.

According to the reports, the police were seen checking cameras and talking to the witnesses. The police reportedly said that they had started an "extensive investigation" which involves a team of forensic investigators and art theft experts. Previously in the month of March, burglars stole "Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring" which is a painting by Vincent van Gogh. The painting was stolen when a museum was closed due to the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus. Reports suggest that the painting was stolen on Vincent van Gogh’s 167th birthday.

Dutch art detective Arthur Brand made a tweet saying that the hunt is on for the very precious painting by Frans Hals. During the Dutch Golden Age, Frans Hals was a contemporary of masters Rembrandt and Vermeer during. His best works include, "The Laughing Cavalier" and "The Gypsy Girl". "The Laughing Cavalier" will be found at Wallace Collection in London whereas "The Gypsy Girl" is hanged in the Louvre in Paris.

Breaking: This very important and precious painting by Frans Hals - officialy Dutch National Heritage - was stolen yesterday (Frans Hals' day of death) from a museum in Leerdam, The Netherlands. Previous stolen in 1988 and 2011.



The hunt is on... pic.twitter.com/YSw1Q3zTSE — Arthur Brand (@brand_arthur) August 27, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)