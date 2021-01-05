UK Citizens Barred From Entering Netherlands, Germany For Non-essential Travel

More than a dozen British nationals were barred to enter the Netherlands from January 1 and UK citizens living in Spain were also prohibited from boarding flights because Britain is no longer exempted from the COVID-19-related restrictions on non-essential travel outside of the European Union (EU) since Brexit. As per The Guardian report, a Dutch border spokesperson confirmed on January 4 that nearly 13 UK citizens had been sent back from the Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport since January 1 because their trips were not essential and they were now subjected to third-country coronavirus regulations.

The Dutch border spokesperson confirmed the news after reports emerged that British nationals living in Spain were also barred from boarding the flights in the UK because the airline declared the pre-Brexit residency documents invalid. As per reports, many others were refused to enter Germany. Only a few selected nations with low COVID-19 cases are exempt from the EU regulations of suspending non-essential visitors outside the 27-nation-bloc and the EU Economic Area. Since the UK’s transition period ended with the EU on December 31, Britain has been removed from the list.

‘They forget the basic rule’

A gendarmerie spokesperson Robert van Kapel told a public broadcaster that even though all the UK residents had negative the PCR test, “they forget the basic rule” that it must be an essential trip. The only trips allowed for third-countries is either for work or due to serious personal situations. Van Kapel reportedly said, “People from safe countries are allowed to pass, but the UK is certainly not a safe country right now” and informed that some of the passengers only wanted to visit Amsterdam or another wanted to spend a skiing holiday.

In October, the EU member states had adopted a European council proposal to permit only non-essential travel from a small group of nations with less number of coronavirus infections such as Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea. However, UK citizens living in the EU with proof of residence and negative COVID-19 test are still allowed to enter the bloc.

