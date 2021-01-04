Mumbai Sees Lowest COVID Fatality For 2nd Day With 3 Deaths; 5 UK Variant Cases In City

For the second consecutive day, Mumbai on Monday, saw its lowest 1-day fatality - 3 new deaths - since the city started reporting deaths due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). With 516 new cases, the city's recoveries rose to 2,76,034 with 570 new patients cured in past 24 hours. With the reconciliation of 771 cases, Mumbai's tally rose to 2,94,985 with 6943 active cases and 11,138 fatalities

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 10340470; Bharat Biotech allays COVAXIN fears

Mumbai: 3 new COVID deaths

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 24,04,001 samples have been tested till date with a 12.28% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 573 out of 1137 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1083 out of 1886 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Maharashtra: 8 patients detected with UK variant of COVID-19, 5 from Mumbai

8 UK variants in Maharashtra

After circumventing the UK variant of COVID-19 for nearly two weeks, Maharashtra on Monday detected 8 cases of passengers testing positive for the mutant strain including five cases from its capital Mumbai. As per the report, symptoms of the UK variant have been found in eight people who came to Maharashtra from the UK. These include - 5 cases in Mumbai, 1 in Thane, 1 in Pune, and 1 in Meera Road. State government is currently doing contact tracing of all cases and their contacts. As of date over 38 people have been detected with th UK variant of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office has asked the Centre to quarantine passengers arriving from the United Kingdom at other international airports in the country. This request was sent after the state government noticed that due to strict quarantine rules for UK returnees in Maharashtra, people returning from UK are taking flights to airports outside the state. Later they travel to Mumbai to avoid quarantine, stated CMO.

Mumbai sees lowest 1-day fatality with 3 new COVID deaths; city preps for vaccine rollout

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 215, while over 2387 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 235 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 968 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 357 days - which is higher than the national average of 260 days.

Ringing in a muted New Year, Mumbai reports 592 new COVID cases; city's tally at 2,94,659