Ukraine: Clinic Faces Criticism After Announcing 'Black Friday' Deal On Surrogacy Packages

A Ukrainian clinic, BioTexCom Center for Human Reproduction, has been under criticism on the internet for its Black Friday sale. The clinic in the advertisement posted about the sale offer discounts on babies. On the website, the fertility clinic mentioned offering three per cent off on every package from 15 November to 26 November.

Taking to Twitter, BioTexCom Center for Human Reproduction revealed the details about the "Black Friday Deal". In the tweet, the clinic said, "The best Black Friday deal from a fertility clinic! (2021) Hurry up to make your dream of a baby come true!" As per the website, the clinic offers three different packages for surrogacy which includes €1197, €1497 and €1947 which is all-inclusive VIP. Alongside the sale advertisement, a woman in the video said, "This black Friday is going to be awesome because BioTexCom has prepared a special offer for you. 3 per cent off on every surrogacy and IVF package. Do not lose your chance." Take a look at the post:

Netizens criticise clinic

The discount of the clinic has sparked outrage on the microblogging site. Social media users criticised BioTexCom Center for Human Reproduction for making the offer. Some of the netizens even compared the clinic to child trafficking. One user commented, "Isn't this child trafficking?" Another user commented, "Seriously? Humans are a consumer object to you people?" Another netizen wrote, "This is disgusting. Human beings baby market. Also, it’s implying illegal activity."

Surrogacy is the process of a woman carrying a child for another couple or individual. Earlier in September, a study conducted by the University of Kent and 'My Surrogacy Journey', a non-profit organisation that helps surrogates and intended parents, revealed that the number of parents who had a baby through a surrogate in England and Wales has nearly increased four times in the past 10 years, as per the news release. As per the Parental orders, which is transferring the legal parental rights from the surrogate to the parents, increased from 117 in 2011 to 413 in 2020. The applications of the Two-thirds proportion of the surrogacy are now mixed-gender parents were in their 30s or 40s.

