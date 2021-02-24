Ukraine Gets First Vaccine Shipment From India As Hospitals Struggle To Contain COVID-19

Ukraine, on February 26, received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from India, a month after both the countries held talks regarding the same. With the arrival of 500, 000 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, the central Asian nation is all set to kick start its inoculation drive later this week, prioritizing health workers and military personnel in eastern part of the country. The country is also set to receive vaccines from China, with which it inked a deal to secure 1.9 million Sinovac vaccine shots.

Ukraine, which is engaged in a local battle with Russia, has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. Not only has it’s economic situation depreciated, the country’s health facilities are also struggling to sail through the pandemic. Since the outbreak, the country has reported a total of 1,311,844 cases and 25,309 fatalities.

Read: Ukraine Against Using Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Due To 'propaganda Factor', Turns To EU

Read: Europe's Rights Court Accepts Ukraine Case Against Russia

According to the country’s health ministry, the first tranche of the vaccines would be administered to the medical workers and military personnel in the Eastern part of the country. Additionally, the vaccination drive would also focus on the western part of the country, where a recent outbreak has wreaked havoc. According to Associated Press, the city of Ivano Frankivsk, where lockdown was lifted last month, has witnessed a sudden influx of patients. This has prompted authorities to build a makeshift hospital in case of emergency.

Read: Ukraine Accuses Russia Of 'targeted Assassination', Files Case At European Court

Read: Russia Clashes With US And West Over Conflict In Ukraine

No vaccine from Russia

While Ukraine is stepping up attempts to procure vaccine doses, it is strictly against getting it from Russia. Last month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that he is against the use of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' due to Moscow's "propaganda factor”. While speaking to Ukraine's 1+1 TV channel, Kuleba said that the propaganda capabilities of Sputnik V surpass by far its actual capabilities and effectiveness. According to the Russian news agency Tass, Kuleba said was against the use of Sputnik V in Ukraine. Further, he accused Russia of not caring about the health of Ukrainians and said that Russia cares about imposing its ideology.

Image: AP

(With inputs from ANi)