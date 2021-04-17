Ukraine President Pushes For Four-way Talks With Russia, Seeks Help From France & Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on April 16 while German Chancellor Angela Merkel joined them via video call. The Ukrainian president has been trying to gather support from European Union and NATO amid rising tensions between Ukraine and its neighbouring country. After the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the upcoming meet between Biden and Putin will help in restoring peace.

Zelensky has demanded action from Germany and France. He after meeting the two leaders in a news briefing said that they have supported the integrity of the sovereignty of Ukraine but this time they need to move quickly so that tensions between Ukraine and Russia de-escalate. While referring to the upcoming meet of US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said that if the two important countries talk then it could help in resolving some issues.

When there is a dialogue, the canons are silent, he said. I think it could help resolving some issues. When such important countries don’t talk, others suffer, he added.

According to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office, the three leaders discussed the security situation along the Ukrainian-Russian border. They have raised concern over the deployment of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. They have demanded the withdrawal of the Russian troops from the border so that peace between the two countries is restored.

Earlier, United States President Joe Biden raised concerns with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the military build-up on Ukraine's borders. He called on Russia to "de-escalate tensions" on Ukraine's border. Biden on April 13 spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said White House. Biden emphasized the United States support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Biden emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The President voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions.

