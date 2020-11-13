Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Moved To Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been hospitalised after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection on Monday, November 9. The Ukrainian President had earlier announced that he will be working from home after going into self-isolation. Zelenskiy took to Twitter to reveal his COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy's cabinet is reported to have voted in favour of imposing a national lockdown at weekends to curb the rapid spread of the infection. Cases in Ukraine have been on the rise since September, spurring the government to extend some restrictions until the end of the year.

WHO chief and Swedish PM also isolate

Earlier, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced he's going into self-isolation after coming into contact with a person infected with the Coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said, "I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home”.

In another tweet, the WHO chief stressed that it is important to comply with health guidelines amid the pandemic, in order to decrease transmission and take the burden off healthcare systems. "My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable”, Ghebreyesus said.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has also gone into self-isolation even after a person close to him tested positive for COVID-19, as Sweden experiences a surge of coronavirus cases. In a Facebook post, he wrote, "The developments are going in the wrong direction fast. More are infected. More die. This is a serious situation. On the doctor’s advice, my wife Ulla and I will stay isolated for the time being. We are fine and have no symptoms. In accordance with recommendations from health officials, we will take a coronavirus test as soon as possible. This is the only responsible thing to do in this situation”.

