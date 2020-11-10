Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Self-isolation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday, November 9, announced that he will be working from home as he goes into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Zelenskiy took to Twitter to reveal his COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are no lucky people for whom #COVID19 does not pose a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test. I feel good & take a lot of vitamins. Promise to isolate myself, but keep working. I will overcome COVID19 as most people do. It's gonna be fine! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 51,142,532 people worldwide with the global death toll at 1,267,480. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, Ukraine has a total of 469,018 cases with 8,565 fatalities.

WHO chief and Swedish PM also isolate

Earlier, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced he's going into self-isolation after coming into contact with a person infected with the Coronavirus. In a tweet, he said, "I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home."

In another tweet, the WHO chief stressed that it is important to comply with health guidelines amid the pandemic, in order to decrease transmission and take the burden off healthcare systems. "My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable," Ghebreyesus said.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has also gone into self-isolation even after a person close to him tested positive for COVID-19, as Sweden experiences a surge of coronavirus cases. In a Facebook post, he wrote, "The developments are going in the wrong direction fast. More are infected. More die. This is a serious situation. On the doctor’s advice, my wife Ulla and I will stay isolated for the time being. We are fine and have no symptoms. In accordance with recommendations from health officials, we will take a coronavirus test as soon as possible. This is the only responsible thing to do in this situation."

(Image Credits: AP)