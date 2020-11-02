WHO Chief Tedros Self-isolates After Coming Into Contact With A COVID-19 Infected Person

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday announced he's going into self-isolation after coming into contact with a person infected with the Coronavirus. In a tweet, he said, "I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home."

'I am well and without symptoms'

I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

In another tweet, the WHO chief stressed that it is important to comply with health guidelines amid the pandemic, in order to decrease transmission and take the burden off healthcare systems. "My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable," Ghebreyesus said.

My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

COVID-19 has claimed nearly 1.2 million lives and infected over 46 million people worldwide since emerging in China late last year. The 55-year-old former Ethiopian minister of health and foreign affairs has for months reiterated that each person has a role to play in halting the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, with 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 496 new deaths, the cumulative toll in the country reached 1,22,607. At present, there are active cases 5,61,908 as the total recoveries reached 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

The ministry informed India has 5,930 cases and 88 deaths per million population. On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said that the national recovery rate to further improve to 91.54%. Meanwhile, the United States on Saturday recorded the world's highest daily COVID-19 cases with over 1 lakh new cases recorded in the country.

