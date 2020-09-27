Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Assures Impartial Probe Into Military Plane Crash

A day after the horrific military plane crash in Ukraine that has killed 26 people including air cadets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not only visited the site near Kharkiv on Saturday, September 26 but also said that the cause of the crash would be investigated promptly and impartially.

According to the official report, a military transport plane, Antonov-26 carrying air forces cadets crashed and burst into blazes near a highway in northeastern Ukraine on Friday, September 25.

Read - Ukraine Plane Crash Death Toll Rises To 26, With 1 Survivor

The Ukrainian officials have informed that 27 people were on board the plane and while 25 died on spot, one suffered severe burns and passed away in a hospital later on, leaving only one survivor. As per reports, the 20-year-old Vyacheslav Zolochevsky survived the fatal crash and the Ukrainian President noted that the former celebrated his “second birthday” on Saturday.

In a separate statement shared on social media, the Ukrainian President spoke about the “terrible tragedy” that led to the death of more than two dozens of its “worthy sons”.

Zelensky wrote, “The state must ensure the treatment of the victims and provide compensation to those who have lost loved ones. Ukraine does not forget its heroes. I insist that the causes of this plane crash were promptly identified and the investigation was objective and impartial.”

Read - Kharkiv Governor At Ukraine Military Plane Crash

Zelensky said Ukraine is ‘proud’ of Zolochevsky

Sharing the picture of the 20-year-old cadet on Facebook surrounded by doctors, the Ukrainian President hailed Zolochevsky’s survival story. Saying the cadet received a “second chance”, Zelensky said that the entire country is “proud” of him and wished for the strength to survive and recover from the terrible night that resulted in huge debris and loss of lives.

Zelensky also declared Saturday as the ‘day of mourning’ to commemorate the victims of the plane crash that happened while the jet was trying to land during a training exercise.

For Zolochevsky, the Ukrainian President said, “I believe that this second chance was given to you by needlessly, Vyacheslav. Ukraine is proud of you! Strength to survive and recover from that terrible night. Eternal memory to the beloved.”

Read - Ukraine: At Least 22 People Killed, Two Injured In Military Plane Crash Near Kharkiv

Read - Ukraine's President Decries Crimea's Occupation

Image Credit: AP