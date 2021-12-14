Ukraine-Russia Tensions To Be Discussed At EU Summit On December 16, Informs Josep Borrell

Amid soaring tension between Russia and Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced to discuss the matter at the EU summit on December 16, Thursday, reported ANI. "This topic (Ukraine tensions) remains high on the agenda, it will be taken up also at the European Council leaders meeting on Thursday," he said. Further, he added that the European Union wanted to send a clear message to Moscow "if it tries to invade Ukraine, the country has to suffer in terms of politically and economically." Earlier on Saturday, the top diplomats of the Group of Seven (G7) pitched their voices against Moscow aggression. The diplomats who were gathered beside the River Mersey in Liverpool urged the countries to unite against Russia's intent to evade Ukraine.

Calling Moscow aggression as "malign behaviour" against Kyiv, the host country, the UK called for obstructing the intention of both Russia and China. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the other G-7 counterparts at the Museum of Liverpool on Saturday, appealed to the nations to defend themselves against the soaring threats from "malicious" actors. "We need to defend ourselves against the growing threats from hostile actors," AP quoted Truss as saying to the inter-governmental political forum that consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"And we need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who are seeking to limit the bounds of freedom and democracy," added Trus.

US too warned Russia multiple times

Notably, a statement from the British Foreign Secretary came two days after POTUS Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a video call on several issues, particularly Ukraine. According to US intelligence input, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. In response, the US on multiple occasions warned Russia to impose economic sanctions. "You can call that a threat. You can call that a fact. You can call that preparation. You can call it whatever you want to call it," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a presser earlier this week.

(With input from agencies)

(Image: AP/ANI)