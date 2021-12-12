G7 Nations Warn Russia Of 'massive Sanctions' Over Ukraine Border Buildup

Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the top diplomats of the Group of Seven (G7) tabled a proposal to penalise Russia if it invades Ukraine, The Guardian reported on Sunday. According to the British daily, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the inter-governmental political forum has prepared all substantial documents that are necessary to invoke anti-money-laundering laws. While speaking at the meeting, she warned Moscow to face stringent sanctions from the G7 nations if it has any intention to invade Ukraine or destabilise the incumbent government.

Notably, the statement from the British Foreign Secretary came three days after US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a video call on several issues, particularly Ukraine. According to US intelligence input, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. While announcing strict measures against Russia, Truss said the group wanted to send a clear message to Putin about his ill-intention against the Eastern European country.

Read the tweet of Truss:

🇬🇧 🇫🇷 Good discussion with Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian in Liverpool at the #G7.



We are working with France on:



➡️ Promoting freedom and democracy globally



➡️ Standing up to malign actors, including Russia



➡️ Practical, pragmatic solutions to bilateral issues pic.twitter.com/IIlVkUWPed — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 11, 2021

During the summit, ministers from six other nations also agreed on the UK's stand and added they were encountering a pattern of disruptive conduct by Russia. The countries noted it was unbearable to accept a country that wanted to alter the border of another nation, according to The Guardian. Earlier on December 11, Saturday, Truss met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sideline of the most touted meeting. During the meeting, both the leaders appealed to the participating nations to defend themselves against the soaring threats from "malicious" actors. Interestingly, the leaders were pointing fingers towards Russia.

Biden too warned Russia

The US on multiple occasions warned Russia to impose economic sanctions over the issue of Ukraine. In the latest conversation between POTUS Biden and his Russian counterpart, the former had warned Moscow of heavy repercussions, if he act against Ukraine. "You can call that a threat. You can call that a fact. You can call that preparation. You can call it whatever you want to call it," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a presser earlier this week.

(Image: Twitter/@FCDOGovUK)